Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.57% and a negative net margin of 1,795.71%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $170,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $162,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis.

