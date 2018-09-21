Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Extreme Networks in a research note issued on Monday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 855,965 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $47,680,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 925.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,381,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,592,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,494 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,677,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 185,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

