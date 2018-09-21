Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,083 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Express Scripts by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,200 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,843,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Express Scripts by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 767,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Express Scripts’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

