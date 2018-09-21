Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Express Scripts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.43. Express Scripts posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express Scripts will report full-year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Express Scripts.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Express Scripts by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,173 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Express Scripts by 31,700.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Express Scripts by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 327,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,628 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESRX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $94.99. 216,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,987. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Express Scripts has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

