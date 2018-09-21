Exponent (EXPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPO. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $52.45. 851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,376. Exponent has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $110,525.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $200,389.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 259.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exponent by 100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.