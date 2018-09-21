Exelon (EXC) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) received a $48.00 price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXC. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Exelon stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 269.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,773 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,185,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $178,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,779,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,800 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,187,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,843 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,166,583 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $220,097,000 after purchasing an additional 816,893 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

