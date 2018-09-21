Exane Asset Management Acquires New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $110,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 686.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $2,502,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,250. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $186.18 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.00 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

