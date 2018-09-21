Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.90 ($40.58).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €32.61 ($37.92) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.