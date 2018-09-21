Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,422 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,300,000 after purchasing an additional 513,352 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,683,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,457,000 after purchasing an additional 351,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,701,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 592,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $245.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $214.03 and a 52 week high of $264.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.44.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

