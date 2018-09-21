Escape Hunt’s (ESC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ESC opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Tuesday. Escape Hunt has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.93).

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

