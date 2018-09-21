ERA Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, ERA has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. ERA has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00290267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00153467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.66 or 0.06275337 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ERA’s official website is www.eranetwork.net

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.