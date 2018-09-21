Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $167,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.57, a current ratio of 63.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.06 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Commonwealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

