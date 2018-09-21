Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,983,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the previous session’s volume of 698,428 shares.The stock last traded at $32.28 and had previously closed at $32.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a current ratio of 63.57.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.06 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

