Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Equity BancShares worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the first quarter valued at $1,331,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 66.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, COO Craig L. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $124,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

EQBK stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.49. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. equities research analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity BancShares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.