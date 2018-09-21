Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn $13.76 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. MED raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $773.95.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $761.91 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $7,771,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

