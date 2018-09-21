Equitable Group (EQB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.94

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$70.94 and last traded at C$70.61, with a volume of 5371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “c$61.15” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.13.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.21. Equitable Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of C$214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.60 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

In related news, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.85, for a total transaction of C$212,550.00. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,358.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

