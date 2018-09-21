equinet Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Krones (KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective by analysts at equinet in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €97.45 ($113.31) on Wednesday. Krones has a twelve month low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a twelve month high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.