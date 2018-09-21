Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,560 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,789,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,840 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 904,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 104,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,833 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

