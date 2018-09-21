Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,810 Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,441,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,833,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,218,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,581,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George acquired 220,600 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

