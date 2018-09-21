Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.