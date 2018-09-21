Entergy (ETR) PT Raised to $95.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,129,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 52,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

