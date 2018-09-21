Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Enphase Energy posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,903.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 19,880 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 344.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,198 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. 192,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

