Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energy Focus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Energy Focus posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Focus will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Focus.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Energy Focus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.19. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

