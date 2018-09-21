Endo International PLC (ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.38 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $703.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ENDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply