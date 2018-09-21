Endo International PLC (ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $703.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 237.45%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 26,074 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $414,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ENDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -132.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

