Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Stake Lowered by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $57.67 on Friday. Encompass Health Corp has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $756,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

