Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

EHC stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

