Electronic Arts (EA) vs. CommVault Systems (CVLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: CVLT) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

92.9% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of CommVault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electronic Arts and CommVault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 21 0 2.84 CommVault Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus target price of $143.10, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. CommVault Systems has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than CommVault Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and CommVault Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.15 billion 6.85 $1.04 billion $3.44 33.66 CommVault Systems $699.39 million 4.51 -$61.90 million ($0.59) -116.95

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than CommVault Systems. CommVault Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 14.30% 25.31% 13.89% CommVault Systems -9.89% 0.72% 0.38%

Volatility and Risk

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats CommVault Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars. It also provides advertisement services on its online Web pages and games; and licenses its game software to third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports. It also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, the company offers Commvault HyperScale, a cloud-ready on premises data management solution; and Commvault HyperScale software and appliances. Further, it provides customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, training, implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infinidat, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.