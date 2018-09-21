Elacoin (ELC) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Elacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elacoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Elacoin has a market cap of $189,308.00 and $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elacoin

Elacoin (CRYPTO:ELC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. The official website for Elacoin is elc.22web.org

Elacoin Coin Trading

Elacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

