Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.35

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 2153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.15). equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,989,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,705,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,577,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,104,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

