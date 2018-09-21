eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.39. eHealth has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $32.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 41.39%. sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $737,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $763,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,970.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eHealth by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,377,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in eHealth by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.