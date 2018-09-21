Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Editas Medicine worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 591,442 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 34.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,166,000 after buying an additional 561,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after buying an additional 186,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 506,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.9% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 448,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after buying an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.36. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $246,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,796,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vickesh Myer sold 14,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $498,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,425 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

