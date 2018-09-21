Editas Medicine (EDIT) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 14.50. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $302,404.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,290,632 shares in the company, valued at $46,837,035.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,666 shares of company stock worth $2,425,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

