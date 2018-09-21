Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,200. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $85.30 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.16.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $782.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PriceSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

