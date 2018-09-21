Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. First Western Capital Management Co grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 6,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

