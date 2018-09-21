Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $330,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 42.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 69.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ANSYS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 338.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $183.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

