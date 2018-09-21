Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up about 1.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $70,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,069,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “$1,205.50” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.72.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total transaction of $11,604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $105,424,908. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,186.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $808.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $909.70 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

