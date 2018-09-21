Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $76.02 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of DNKN opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,097.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 530,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,731,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,693 shares of company stock worth $51,896,387. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

