Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet relies on partnership with big players that have helped to bring into many more customers into the fold. Acquisitions continue to play an important role in D&B’s growth. The company's innovative product pipeline is a major positive. D&B has been launching new solutions, which leverage the benefits of its data and analytics capabilities. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Despite such positives, D&B continues to face intensifying competition. Corporate budgets for information technology-related services are yet to expand sufficiently, which in turn continue to impact the outlook for players in this sector. Moreover, increased investments in new product development will keep margins under pressure in the long run. High debt level continues to bother D&B’s performance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNB. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.78 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%. research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

