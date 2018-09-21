Duke Royalty Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 (DUKE)

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 46.14 ($0.60) on Friday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.75 ($0.62).
Duke Royalty Company Profile
