Duke Royalty Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 (DUKE)

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 46.14 ($0.60) on Friday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.75 ($0.62).

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

