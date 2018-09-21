Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.04. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

