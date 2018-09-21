Dotcoin (DOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,119.00

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Dotcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dotcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dotcoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $2,119.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00863799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dotcoin Token Profile

Dotcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2015. Dotcoin’s total supply is 577,018,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,018,000 tokens. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz

Buying and Selling Dotcoin

Dotcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

