Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $764,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $2,548,867.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 650,042 shares of company stock worth $71,264,850. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.74.

Microsoft stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $113.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.