Domtar Corp (UFS) Position Increased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 29.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 91,126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Domtar by 47.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Domtar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Domtar by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.92%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

