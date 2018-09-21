Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Stake Lowered by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 149,233 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 426,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 239,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DM opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.16 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

