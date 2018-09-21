Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.97. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.16 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 426,299 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

