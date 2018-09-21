Dixie Group (DXYN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dixie Group Inc. is a leading carpet and rug manufacturer and supplier to higher-end residential and commercial customers serviced by Masland Carpets and Fabrica International, to consumers through major retailers under the Bretlin, Globaltex and Alliance Mills brands and to the factory-built housing and recreational vehicle markets through Carriage Carpets. Dixie’s Candlewick Yarns serves specialty carpet yarn customers.(PR) “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Dixie Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.18. Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Dixie Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dixie Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 11.24% of Dixie Group worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

