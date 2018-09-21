Diodes (DIOD) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.95. Diodes has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Evan Yu sold 8,983 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $338,299.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 4,696 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $180,983.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,732.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.