Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 24,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $1,819,876.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,927 shares in the company, valued at $957,373.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $27,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,415,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,312,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,595,660 shares of company stock worth $114,311,340. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $94.70.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.