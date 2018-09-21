Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Upgraded at HSBC

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE DO opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $34,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,194 shares in the company, valued at $181,397.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,972 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth $1,919,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

