DHT (DHT) and Frontline (FRO) Critical Comparison

DHT (NYSE: FRO) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Frontline does not pay a dividend. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares DHT and Frontline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $355.05 million 1.86 $6.60 million $0.13 35.38 Frontline $646.33 million 1.41 -$264.86 million ($0.03) -178.33

DHT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -15.45% -5.01% -2.62% Frontline -47.14% -4.83% -1.82%

Risk & Volatility

DHT has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DHT and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 3 5 0 2.63 Frontline 0 1 3 0 2.75

DHT presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Frontline has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Frontline.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHT beats Frontline on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

